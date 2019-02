Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay is pleased to announce the Sheriff’s Office has received its 16th consecutive, perfect audit.

A perfect audit means financial auditors did not find any irregularities, questionable spending or anything out of the norm for an accredited law enforcement agency. The audit is performed every year by independent auditors with no ties to the Sheriff’s Office to ensure public trust between the agency and taxpayers.

“I am happy to report our latest perfect audit, but frankly, I’m not surprised,” said Sheriff Ramsay. “Everyone in the Sheriff’s Office Finance Division knows how important transparency is to me and this agency. Every year, I expect excellence and they never cease to deliver. And though I’m not surprised, I remain grateful for their continued efforts every year. I have made it clear to everyone in the agency that transparency is of the utmost importance in terms of keeping the public trust and that means financial transparency as well.”

The Sheriff’s Office is Triple Crown Award winner regarding its accreditation status. The Triple Crown Award is given to Sheriff’s Offices which achieve simultaneous accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of the American Correctional Association, The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement and the National Commission on Correctional Health Care. Financial excellence is required in keeping such accreditation status.