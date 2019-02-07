Sheriff’s Office Arrests Federal Fugitive Wanted for Kidnapping of Elderly Man

A 24-year-old Massachusetts man wanted for the violent kidnapping of an elderly man in that state was arrested up by the Sheriff’s Office Wednesday night at a gas station on Summerland Key.

Julian Philip Field had a federal warrant for his arrest after he kidnapped the man at knifepoint in Concord, Massachusetts on Sunday. Field forced the man to drive to Connecticut after forcing his way into the man’s home. Field then exited the car in Connecticut and was subsequently on the lam until Wednesday night. The victim in the attack was not seriously injured.

The FBI contacted the Sheriff’s Office Lower Keys Capt. Donnie Catala Thursday night and stated they had information Field was in the Florida Keys, likely the Lower Keys. They provided a description of the car he was likely in — an older, black, Nissan Altima with New Jersey tags. The FBI also stated that Field may be armed with a gun and had been making threatening statements about law enforcement.

Sgt. David Lariz and Deputies Brandon Warren and Jonathon Lane converged at the Dion’s Quik Mart on Summerland Key about 9:15 p.m. after Warren spotted a car matching the description. All three deputies detained Field without incident. No weapons were reportedly found.

Field was taken to jail and is expected to be taken back to Massachusetts to stand trial soon on charges of armed home invasion, kidnapping, armed assault on a person 60 years of age or older, armed assault in a dwelling, armed burglary and assault on occupants.

Note: Information in this crime report was provided by area law enforcement. Please remember all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.