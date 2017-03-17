Pompano Beach man charged with burglary

A Pompano Beach man is under arrest, charged with burglary.

The victim, a Marathon woman, got a call from her alarm company just after 1 p.m. Tuesday that someone had opened the door to the tool room at her home on 51st Street. She drove home to see what was happening and found 57 year old Donald Ahee standing in her yard. He was putting something inside his bag. As he was leaving her property on his bike, she took a picture of him. She then called the Sheriff’s Office and began to follow him as he headed toward U.S. One.

Deputy Wilfredo Guerra was in the area and spotted the suspect at the Post Office on 53rd Street. The victim was also there and identified Ahee as the man who had been on her property. A knife belonging to the victim was found in the suspect’s bag. Ahee was arrested. He was charged with burglary and theft and he was booked into jail.

Man arrested for masturbating near children’s playground

A Marathon man is in jail today charged with masturbating as he looked at children playing at a playground.

63 year old David Banfield was sitting in his 1994 BMW sedan, parked at Sombrero Beach facing the children’s playground when off-duty Detective Tony Conde saw him at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Banfield was looking at the children playing; he had his pants down to his knees and was masturbating. Detective Conde identified himself as a law enforcement officer, showing Banfield his badge and asking him to get out of his car. Banfield refused to follow the detective’s orders, but with the assistance of bystanders, he was detained as other officers who were on duty responded to assist.

Banfield was arrested. He was charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition and resisting arrest. He was booked into jail.