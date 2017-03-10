Four arrested on multiple drug warrants

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit arrested four people on multiple drug related warrants Wednesday afternoon.

Detectives using an undercover operative purchased cocaine and ecstasy Tuesday afternoon from three of the wanted suspects; arrested them for the drug sales and then additionally charged them all with the outstanding drug related warrants . The warrants are the result of undercover drug operations in January of this year in Key West and on Stock Island.

30 year old Robert Dunn was picked up at the intersection of Flagler Avenue and Bertha Street in Key West after he sold cocaine to the undercover operative. He faces charges including four counts sale of cocaine, one count possession of cocaine, four counts use of a two way communication device to facilitate a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.

24 year old Damonta Knowles was picked up near a restaurant on Maloney Avenue on Stock Island after he sold Ecstasy to the undercover operative. He faces charges including four counts sale of ecstasy, three counts use of a two way communications device to facilitate a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.

37 year old Damian Vaz was picked up at a residence on Maloney Avenue on Stock Island after he sold cocaine to the undercover operative. He faces charges including four counts sale of cocaine, one count possession of cocaine, four counts use of a two way communications device to facilitate a felony, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

32 year old Valerie Otero was picked up on an outstanding warrant Wednesday afternoon. She is accused of selling cocaine to an undercover operative on January 30th at a residence on Fort Street. She faces sale of cocaine charges and also faces charges of child neglect because a baby was in the room at the time the drug sale took place.

Assisting with the narcotics operations: Key West Police, Drug Enforcement Administration and the Department of Homeland Security.

Hallendale man charged with fleeing on motorcycle

A Hallendale man who fled on his motorcycle at high speeds, weaving in and out of traffic, was finally apprehended Friday afternoon and booked into jail.

Deputy Nelson Sanchez was northbound at the 88.3 mile marker in heavy traffic at 2:45 p.m. He looked in his rearview mirror and saw a motorcyclist also northbound, passing cars on the shoulder of the road. He turned on his lights and siren to stop the motorcycle. The driver passed the patrol car, stopped momentarily, shrugged his shoulders, then took off at a high rate of speed, weaving through cars.

Deputy Sanchez attempted to follow, keeping an eye on the motorcycle and calling to deputies north of his location to be on the lookout for the vehicle. He also warned deputies at the school zone just ahead to keep kids from crossing due to the dangerous driving of the motorcyclist.

The motorcycle sped through the school zone at Coral Shores High School at a high rate of speed; he continued north as several deputies tried to stop him. He continued refusing to stop and Sgt. Tom Kiffney, who was monitoring the pursuit, finally called it off due to the dangerous speeds and heavy traffic.

Deputies who were parked at the 99 mile marker reported the motorcycle never passed their location, so Deputy Matt Koval began driving through neighborhoods south of the 99 mile marker in an attempt to locate the motorcyclist. He found the man who had been driving the motorcycle standing in the yard at 21 Drury Drive in Key Largo. He had changed his clothes in an attempt to disguise himself.

The man – identified as 35 year old John Vega – said “I’m the guy, you got me.” He told Deputy Koval he fled because his driver’s license was suspended. Vega was arrested. He was charged with reckless driving, fleeing and eluding police, driving with his license suspended and resisting arrest. He was booked into jail.

Miami man arrested for fleeing deputies

A Miami man refused to stop his car and fled from deputies in the Upper Keys Monday night.

Sgt. Scott Ward was at the 102 mile marker when he saw a gray Toyota Camry northbound. The car was speeding, traveling 70 mile per hour.

Sgt. Ward pulled behind the vehicle and attempted to stop it with his lights and siren. Instead, the car kept traveling at the same rate of speed without stopping.

When the car reached the intersection of U.S. One and County Road 905, it turned off the highway and headed toward the Ocean Reef community with Sgt. Ward behind, still attempting to stop it. The car’s speeds continued between 70 and 75 miles per hour.

Sgt. Ward radioed ahead for assistance from deputies at Ocean Reef. The car drove through the three way stop at State Road 905 and Card Sound Road and headed for the front gate of Ocean Reef. Ocean Reef Public Safety quickly raised the gate as the car approached. The vehicle traveled through the gate at 60 miles per hour; ran through two more stop signs before coming to a stop.

The driver, identified as 21 year old Eduardo Fernandez of Miami, was taken into custody. As he was being handcuffed, he said “I saw your lights when you first turned them on. I am drunk and I am scared.” He was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding police.

When Fernandez was removed from his vehicle, he left his car in reverse and it went backwards a short distance hitting Sgt. Ward’s patrol car, causing minor damage.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene and conducted an investigation into the crash and into Fernandez driving under the influence of alcohol. Fernandez was subsequently additionally charged with DUI.

Marathon man arrested for stealing guitars

A Marathon man was arrested Wednesday morning, charging with breaking into a residence and stealing two guitars.

The victim called the Sheriff’s Office just after midnight Wednesday to report his residence on 23rd Street in Marathon had been burglarized. He said his two guitars – a Stratocaster and a Telecaster – had been taken from inside.

He told Detective Leon Bourcier he believe two men named Hans and “Tony” were responsible. He said they’d been to his home the day before. A black baseball hat was found outside the residence. The victim said “Tony” had been wearing the same hat when he was there earlier.

Investigations revealed “Tony” was actually Antonio Lourenco, 47 years old, from Marathon.

Detective Bourcier located “Hans” on Wednesday and spoke with him. Hans Landis told the detective Lourenco came to his Tuesday night with two guitar cases he recognized as belonging to the victim.

Lourenco was located on Yellowtail Drive in Marathon. He was arrested and charged with burglary and grand theft. The two guitars were recovered and returned to the victim.

Man faces drug charges after traffic stop

A 21 year old Cape Coral man, on his way to Key West for a vacation with friends, was arrested on drug charges Tuesday night after being stopped for speeding in Marathon.

Deputies Matthew Cory and Seth Hopp were at the south end of Marathon monitoring traffic when Tyler Doidge sped past them doing 64 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone in a 2008 Buick Lacrosse. Deputy Cory pulled him over at 7:40 p.m. using his emergency lights and siren.

When Deputy Cory approached the open window of the vehicle, he could smell the distinct odor of fresh marijuana coming from inside. He told Doidge of his intention to search the car due to the clearly detectable odor.

Sgt. Nick Whiteman arrived to assist. Doidge was removed from the car. The search turned up 84 grams of marijuana in four separate packages. Hidden in the wheel well of the car, Deputy Cory found 318 Ecstasy pills.

Doidge said his friends were in Key West already and had forgotten to bring the drugs with them. He said they offered to pay for his entire trip if he would drive the drugs down from Coral Springs.

He was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, trafficking in ecstasy and possession of drug paraphernalia.