Two charged with stealing pipe from construction site

Two Miami men were arrested Monday night, charged with stealing a large amount of both copper and CPVC piping from a construction site in Marathon.

Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received a call at 6 p.m. The caller said two men driving a U-Haul truck were at a construction site at 13351 Overseas Highway taking copper pipes and putting them in the truck. The caller, a supervisor at the construction site, said no one had permission to take the pipes.

Deputy Rosary Ponce was north of the construction site and saw the U-Haul truck as it left the area northbound. She stopped the truck and identified the two men inside as 57 year old Lazaro Gregoria Salabarria and 47 year old Feliz Layva. Investigations revealed Salabarria works for one of the companies operating at the construction site. His supervisor is the one who called in the theft report; the supervisor said Salabarria was supposed to be working at a construction site in Miami Beach and did not have permission to take the pipes from the site in Marathon.

Both Salabarria and Layva were arrested. They were charged with grand theft and they were booked into jail.

More charges in Sugarloaf burglaries

Detectives say they have brought more charges against a suspect in connection with burglaries which took place on Sugarloaf Key at the end of November.

There were at least two attempted burglaries and four actual burglaries that took place around the same time on Sugarloaf Key and on Bay Point, all of which are believed to be connected.

22 year old Yurisandro Leon was originally arrested on December 15th in connection with an attempted burglary on Banyan Lane, Sugarloaf Key. Detectives arrested him after receiving a Crime Stoppers tip. He has now been charged with two more counts of burglary, another count of criminal mischief and with grand theft in connection with burglaries on Bonefish Lane West and Hawksbill Lane.

A car found on property where Leon lives on Hansen Trail, Sugarloaf Key was searched at the time of his first arrest. Detectives found property which connected him to a burglary in the city of Key West. Leon cooperated with detectives from the Sheriff’s Office and Key West Police, and assisted them in their investigations. As a result, detectives have identified two other suspects in the burglaries.

16 year old Ignacio Valdez, who was charged by Key West Police with burglary and grand theft is believed to have been involved in the Sugarloaf Key and Bay Point burglaries with Leon; detectives are still investigating his involvement and charges may be pending against him. He is currently being held in a juvenile facility in Miami on a 21 day hold.

18 year old Josue Forno was arrested on December 13th on Stock Island after he was stopped by Deputy Lazaro Valdez and found to be in possession of a controlled substance – 47 Tramadol pills for which he had no prescription; he also had Marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He also is a suspect believed to have been involved in the Sugarloaf and Bay Point burglaries. His connection is still being investigated.

This investigation is ongoing. Detectives are still processing tips, evidence and information in connection with the cases.