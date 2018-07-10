Sheriff Renders First-Aid to Mother and Children After Tractor-Trailer Loses Tires on US1

Jul 102018
 

A mother and three small children had an incredible close call after a tractor-trailer rim with two tires came off a truck and struck their minivan Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Rick Ramsay

Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay was driving on U.S. 1 at Mile Marker 18.5 about 10 a.m. when he saw vehicles in front of him swerving. He then saw a northbound tractor-trailer rim roll into the southbound lane and strike a southbound Toyota Sienna minivan.

“Luckily, the mother did the right thing. She turned at the right time,” Sheriff Ramsay said. “The tire didn’t strike her vehicle square, but it tore down the side of the minivan, totaling it.”

Sheriff Ramsay immediately stopped the driver of the tractor-trailer, who may not have known the tire came off. He then raced over to the minivan to provide first-aid to the mother and three young children. There were no serious injuries.

“Thankfully and amazingly, no one was seriously hurt,” Sheriff Ramsay said. “It could be have been a very different situation had the mother not reacted quickly.”

Sheriff Ramsay called Monroe County Fire Rescue. The Florida Highway Patrol is the investigating agency.

The vehicles were moved to the side of the highway and traffic was kept moving.

Facebook Comments

Blue Paper Editor
Naja Girard
 July 10, 2018  Posted by at 11:54 am News  Add comments

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this. See our Privacy Policy here: http://thebluepaper.com/privacy-policy/

Close