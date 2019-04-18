SAVE THE DATE: 8th Annual That’s What She Shot Spearfishing (TWSS) Tournament held June 29

Salt lifers take note: registration is open for the 8th Annual That’s What She Shot Spearfishing (TWSS) Tournament – the only Florida Keys spearfishing tournament— set to take place on Friday, June 28 -Saturday, June 29. The event invites women, men, and juniors to participate in and the public to party dockside to help raise funds for Womankind, a Key West medical center that offers affordable healthcare to Keys residents.

TWSS kicks off on Friday, June 28 at 7pm, with a mandatory captain’s meeting at the weigh-in station at 6840 Front Street, Stock Island, with fishing to begin immediately after. Participants must be in line to weigh their grouper, hogfish, and snapper—with bonus points and a prize for the most invasive Lionfish—on Saturday, June 29th.

The 5pm – 7pm weigh-in is also a public party featuring live music, drinks, food trucks, and a variety of vendors, with a focus on sustainability and environmental impact. Party goers are encouraged to BYO glass/mug/cup and skip single-use plastic for the day. All proceeds to benefit Womankind.

A nationally-recognized event in the spearfishing industry, the tournament splits free divers and tank divers in to two separate categories and awards men and women equally, with participants and sponsors coming from far away as Hawaii.

Registration forms can be found at Thatswhatsheshot.com; a reduced $75 registration fee can be paid prior to the captain’s meeting on June 28, $85 during. There will be a $10 discount for students and military. For more information or to sponsor the event, contact thatswhatsheshot@gmail.com. To learn more about Womankind, contact 305-294-4004 or visit WomankindKeyWest.com. Womankind is located at 1511 Truman Avenue, across the street from Bayview Park, and is open Monday through Friday, 8:00am to 5:00pm.