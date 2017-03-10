Save the Date: 10th Annual Save Our Pines Picnic

March 19, 1-5pm at Fort Zachary Taylor State Park

Join us in celebrating a decade of picnicking under the pines, and the Save Our Pines organization’s successful campaign to stop the removal of our beautiful shade-providing Australian Pines at Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park.

We will also be raising funds to continue the work necessary to maintain the health and safety of our Pines at Fort Zach.

Bring a dish to share, beverages, chairs, and blankets. Napkins, utensils, and water will be kindly provided by Blue Heaven and Salute!

We’re looking for raffle items! If you’d like to donate something for the raffle or silent auction please email info@saveourpines.com.

  1. JIMINKEYWEST says:
    March 13, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    Without them pines we would stop going. They are part of what makes that beach great