Jul 31, 2018
 

Team OCEAN – Members of the Ocean Conservation Education Action Network – Team OCEAN – provide on-the-water education and information aimed at protecting natural and cultural resources while enriching the experiences of visitors to Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. Credit: Eric Raslich/NOAA

Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary will hold orientation for volunteers interested in opportunities including Team OCEAN, the Florida Keys Eco-Discovery Center, marine debris cleanups, diving, school programs, and festivals.

Volunteer activities raise awareness and enhance stewardship of the Florida Key’s ecosystem. Interested individuals need only attend one orientation session on August 14 or 16, 2018, at 4 p.m., at the Florida Keys Eco-Discovery Center on the Truman Waterfront in Key West [35 E. Quay, Key West]. The orientation is open to all Florida Keys residents, ages 16 and above.

A background check and training are required. For volunteer information and registration, visit floridakeys.noaa.gov/volunteer_opportunities/ or contact Nicole.Uibel@noaa.gov.

Shoreline cleanup – Monthly shoreline cleanups by Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary volunteers address a continuing issue worsened by Hurricane Irma. Credit: Nicole Uibel/NOAA

 July 31, 2018

