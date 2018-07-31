Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary will hold orientation for volunteers interested in opportunities including Team OCEAN, the Florida Keys Eco-Discovery Center, marine debris cleanups, diving, school programs, and festivals.

Volunteer activities raise awareness and enhance stewardship of the Florida Key’s ecosystem. Interested individuals need only attend one orientation session on August 14 or 16, 2018, at 4 p.m., at the Florida Keys Eco-Discovery Center on the Truman Waterfront in Key West [35 E. Quay, Key West]. The orientation is open to all Florida Keys residents, ages 16 and above.

A background check and training are required. For volunteer information and registration, visit floridakeys.noaa.gov/volunteer_opportunities/ or contact Nicole.Uibel@noaa.gov.