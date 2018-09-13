Sample Lionfish at Sunday’s Upper Keys Festival

Sep 132018
 

Photo Courtesy of the FWC

On Sunday, September 16,, the Upper Keys Lionfish Festival kicks off at John Pennekamp State Park in Key Largo from 12pm to 4pm with live music, lionfish tastings, filleting and dissection demonstrations, a raffle, games and other activities.

The festival marks the conclusion of the lionfish derby, which begins tomorrow (September 14) as teams hunt the invasive species. An awards ceremony will be held once scoring is complete, with cash prizes of up to $6,500 to teams who bring in the most, largest and smallest lionfish.

A people’s choice culinary competition gives chefs an opportunity to showcase their delicious lionfish creations and win up to $750 in prizes.

More information about the derby and festival can be found at https://www.reef.org/.

 

Photo courtesy of FWC: https://www.flickr.com/photos/myfwcmedia/41362085215, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/2.0/

