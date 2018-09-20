Rowell’s Waterfront Park in Key Largo Reopens Today, September 20, 2018

Rowell’s Waterfront Park – at mile marker 104.5 on the Overseas Highway in Key Largo – is reopening Thursday morning, Sept. 20.

The 8-acre, kid- and dog-friendly park along Florida Bay, has been closed for the past few months due to its use as a staging site for Hurricane Irma marine debris that is being cleared from canals.

The park is still being used as a staging site, but only a small portion on the northeast side is being used. That area has been fenced off and the rest of the park, including the waterfront, now can be used by the public.

Rowell’s is reopening as a passive park, with picnic tables, benches, a place to swim (at your own risk) and a launch for kayaks, canoes and standup paddleboards. Boats and personal watercraft are not allowed. Admission to the park is free.

The park will be open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 30 minutes after sunset.

For more information about the County’s parks and the available amenities, go to the County’s website: http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/facilities/.