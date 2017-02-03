Feb 032017
Please join me for our upcoming community meeting.
What: Commissioner Romero Community Meeting
When: Monday, February 6
Where: Marriott Beachside Hotel
Time: 6:00 PM
Agenda Topics:
- Amphitheater
- Truman Waterfront
- Green space, children’s activities, mounted patrol
- Community Kitchen
- At new City Hall
- Sanctuary City Designation
- South Roosevelt Blvd
- 2 or 4 lanes
- Downtown Parking Garages
- Hospital and Medical Helicopter Update
- Vehicles for Hire – Uber / Lyft
- … and other topics as time allows
As with previous meetings, this one is targeted to last 1 hour. I am happy to stay longer for those who would like to do so
You are welcome to share this note with others – all in the city are welcome.
You are encouraged to participate with your questions and suggestions. Your involvement will help make our City better.
I hope you will be able to attend.
I will have printed for you the results of the survey taken at our last get-together.
Margaret
