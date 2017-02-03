Romero Community Meeting, Monday February 6th

Feb 032017
 

Commissioner Margaret Romero

Please join me for our upcoming community meeting.

What: Commissioner Romero Community Meeting
When: Monday, February 6
Where: Marriott Beachside Hotel
Time: 6:00 PM

Agenda Topics:

  • Amphitheater
  • Truman Waterfront
  • Green space, children’s activities, mounted patrol
  • Community Kitchen
  • At new City Hall
  • Sanctuary City Designation
  • South Roosevelt Blvd
  • 2 or 4 lanes
  • Downtown Parking Garages
  • Hospital and Medical Helicopter Update
  • Vehicles for Hire – Uber / Lyft
  •  … and other topics as time allows

As with previous meetings, this one is targeted to last 1 hour. I am happy to stay longer for those who would like to do so

You are welcome to share this note with others – all in the city are welcome.

You are encouraged to participate with your questions and suggestions. Your involvement will help make our City better.

I hope you will be able to attend.

I will have printed for you the results of the survey taken at our last get-together.

Margaret

