Please join me for our upcoming community meeting.

What: Commissioner Romero Community Meeting

When: Monday, February 6

Where: Marriott Beachside Hotel

Time: 6:00 PM

Agenda Topics:

Amphitheater

Truman Waterfront

Green space, children’s activities, mounted patrol

Community Kitchen

At new City Hall

Sanctuary City Designation

South Roosevelt Blvd

2 or 4 lanes

Downtown Parking Garages

Hospital and Medical Helicopter Update

Vehicles for Hire – Uber / Lyft

… and other topics as time allows

As with previous meetings, this one is targeted to last 1 hour. I am happy to stay longer for those who would like to do so

You are welcome to share this note with others – all in the city are welcome.

You are encouraged to participate with your questions and suggestions. Your involvement will help make our City better.

I hope you will be able to attend.

I will have printed for you the results of the survey taken at our last get-together.

Margaret