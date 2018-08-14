The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has released the probable cause statement in the case against Jennifer Renee Franklin, the 41 year old Key Largo woman accused of sexually molesting the 11-year-old son of her deceased husband.

Franklin is also accused of forcing the boy to scrub the toilet using his own toothbrush, feeding him only one meal a day, and laughing while her new boyfriend, Randell Howell, would beat the boy repeatedly with a belt.

MCSO detectives were alerted about the alleged abuse by a tourist who was renting a house in their neighborhood. The boy had come to the tourist’s rental home begging her to “take him with her.”

Detectives say they found the boy visibly shaken and in fear as he described the incident about the sexual abuse. They found swelling and bruising throughout his body, both knees, right butt area, legs and foot. Detectives say the injuries depicted different stages of healing from redness to purplish bruising.

The redacted incident report can be read below.

Warning! The report contains a graphic description of the alleged sexual molestation incident.

Download (PDF, 33KB)