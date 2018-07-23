Hometown is hosting a second candidate forum tonight at the Studios of Key West for a chance to hear candidate opinions and platforms for the 2018 election. Candidates will be questioned by a panel of newspaper reporters, radio analysts, political experts, and business people.
The event begins at 5p.m. and will be available via live-stream on Hometown’s website. It is the last of Hometown’s forums before the August 28 primary.
