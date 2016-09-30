To the Editors:

Response – “Rate hike won’t be taken lightly” by Mel Montague, FIRM

Regarding FIRM (Fair Insurance Rates for Monroe) board president Mel Montagne’s letter regarding proposed 2017 windstorm property insurance rate increases and threat to “seek redress through the courts” – Thank you on behalf of all Monroe County residents and property owners.

How much longer do you think the issue (& consequences) of “climate engineering” can be concealed from the general public – the federal government’s “gag order” on this activity notwithstanding? Could this be the cause of the “significant divergence of scientific opinion” regarding the “wide disparity in the results of the four hurricane loss projection models?”

Mr. Montague’s “disappointment at what [he] perceives to be total disregard for the residents, businesses and governments of Monroe County, as well as [FIRM]” should be shared by all of us.

I suggest we consider expanding the scope of the lawsuit along the lines of what residents of California are doing in their “anti-geoengineering legal alliance” legal action. For detailed information on climate engineering & legal opportunities visit:

http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/category/legal-action/

Sincerely,

Ron Cole

Islamorada