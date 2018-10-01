Private Jet Makes Emergency Landing at Naval Air Station

On Saturday (Sept. 29) at approximately 1:20 p.m., a privately chartered civilian aircraft made an emergency landing on Naval Air Station Key West’s Boca Chica Field after takeoff from Key West International.

After takeoff, the plane’s pilot reported a pressurization problem and smoke inside the cockpit. NAS Key West air traffic controllers directed the plane to safely land. There were five people and three dogs on board. NAS Key West Fire and Emergency crews and Security personnel responded and cleared the passengers.

The plane, a Lear jet, was waiting for clearance to fly this morning. The aircraft activity log shows it landing at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport at around 2:40 pm. this afternoon.