Police Seek Help in Fatal Hit-and-Run Scooter Accident

Jul 312018
 

Key West Police are seeking help in identifying a light colored compact vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run that occurred just before midnight [July 30, 2018] at 3824 North Roosevelt Blvd. A scooter, traveling outbound, was struck by the car, which fled the scene.

The driver of the scooter, 53-year-old Stock Island resident, Brian S. Scarborough, was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are seeking any information regarding a white or light-colored car with damage to the front passenger side. Anyone with information is asked to call 305-809-1000.

Blue Paper Editor
Naja Girard
 July 31, 2018

