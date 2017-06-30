by Kirby Congdon…….

Centrifugal force would fling everything from the planet if its path hit a snag.

Gravity is holding it all together in one clump. The ice in my glass, the nail in my shoe, the pupil in my eye defy incoherence or any sense of disunity whether it’s the intimate landscape that lies in the writing of your name or the long stretch of a mountain range. Such effects cannot work together at the same time, but they do.

Is this what they mean by divine intervention or was that the music of the spheres?