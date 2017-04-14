Photographer Beth Brown Shares Great Shots of Key West Street Performers!

Apr 142017
 

Beth Brown, photographer and former Key West resident, transplanted to Ohio with the military, shares some of her shots of Key West street performers (as she plots her permanent return to the island…)

Thank you Beth!!

Beth Brown, photographer

 

Print Friendly
Blue Paper Editor
Naja Girard
 April 14, 2017  Posted by at 1:00 am ~ Artists ~, Art, Featured Artist, Issue #214  Add comments

  One Response to “Photographer Beth Brown Shares Great Shots of Key West Street Performers!”

  1. Beth says:
    April 14, 2017 at 11:01 am

    Thank you! And thanks to the performers, out doing their best .