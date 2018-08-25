One Person Injured in Motorcycle Crash on N. Roosevelt

Aug 252018
 

One person was injured on Friday, August 24 when he was thrown from his motorcycle after crashing into another vehicle on North Roosevelt Blvd in Key West.

 

 

Amber Nolan
Amber Nolan is a restless travel writer who calls Key West home. Her work has appeared on USA Today, About.com, Cruise Critic, Frommers, and several other travel publications. Amber’s most unusual project involved hitchhiking on small airplanes to 49 states, during which time she spent two years on the road, or rather, “on the skyways.” She is currently working on a book that documents the unusual journey and provides insight into the aviation community. Before getting into travel writing, Amber worked for an activist, investigative newspaper in London, so joining forces with the Blue Paper allows her to go back to her muckraking roots. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism.
 August 25, 2018

