Mayor and Commissioners,

I just want to say that I was on the Commission when we acquired the Navy property at the Truman Waterfront and I believe Commissioner Weekley was also on the Commission at that specific time. When we obtained the property there was no doubt it was very clear to the entire Commission that this was the last piece of waterfront property on the island for the residents of our Community. The intent was to turn this property into a VERY NICE passive park for everyone. I said at the meeting that there would be NO commercialization of the Park with the exception of a Marine supply and repair shop for the marina (period). There would be NO restaurants, hotels or any other commercial business. I don’t know who you folks are talking to but I’m not hearing any support for an Amphitheater simply because noise, cost unreasonable traffic congestion, horrendous parking problems and the noise will be unbearable for the residents in that area. Mayor and Commission think about our residents and not the almighty dollar from the hotel and amphitheater. Keep it passive and relaxing for our residents. Just do a nice landscaping with nice shade trees, picnic tables with roofs and permanent Bar-B-Ques like we had at the Higgs County Beach. Any of the Commissioners that voted for the green light on the project can bring it back on the agenda for reconsideration. Do the right thing for our residents not always the $, that’s the Corporate World.

Thank you.

Harry