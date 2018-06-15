The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department released the following statement this morning:

“The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer on the Jewfish Creek Bridge in north Key Largo that occurred about 8:49 a.m. Friday in the southbound lanes of U.S. 1. There were no serious injuries reported. The southbound lanes of U.S. 1 at the bridge remained closed as of 9:45 a.m. Friday. The FHP is the investigating agency.”

Update: As of 11:15 a.m., all lanes are now open on U.S. 1 at Jewfish Creek Bridge.