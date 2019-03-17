Paradise Big Band Plays its Last Concert of the Season March 31



The Paradise Big Band, under the direction of Joe Dallas, Jr., will give its spring concert on Sunday, March 31, at 8 p.m. at the Tennessee Williams Theater. The band, the only full-sized jazz organization in the Keys, is now in its twenty-first year.

The band has a core of the best professional and semi-professional players on the islands, with the sections filled out by a few advanced students. The band will perform an original by the band’s guitarist, Chris Burchard. The program’s singers included Maj Johnson, Dave Bootle, Libby York, Denis Hyland, and, making a rare appearance as a vocalist, the outstanding flautist and saxophonist Donna DeForrest.

Visiting once again will be Joe Dallas, Sr., the exceptional veteran jazz trombonist, and the star Boston trumpet player and vocalist Jerry Seeco, whose expertise and donated charts helped launch the band more than two decades ago. Arrangers for the program include Seeco and saxophonist Tim Mayer, now teaching in Vera Cruz.