Jul 072017
Mayor Craig Cates, during Tuesday’s City Commission meeting, commended outgoing Citizens Review Board member Tom Milone for his years of service.
Milone has served on the board, which reviews complaints involving the police department, since 2011. He stepped down in June.
The commendation is in “recognition of his dedication and commitment to increasing police professionalism through accountability and promoting valued ties between the local community and the Key West Police Department.”
