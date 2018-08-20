A woman who allegedly claimed she thought scooters were available for public use was arrested in Key West yesterday for stealing a scooter.

According to reports, when the arresting officer arrived on scene in reference to a stolen scooter, the suspect, Tava Glover, 37, was sweating profusely. She stated she was not from here and saw the red scooter on Emma St. with the keys in the ignition and “thought the scooter was for everyone to ride.” She said she got on and was headed to the beach when she heard a man yelling at her but didn’t know why.

The victim states in reports that he had moved his scooter out of the driveway so that he could back up his truck, and he noticed a woman getting out of a grey vehicle that a man was driving. She then got on his scooter and rode off despite his shouts of “hey, where are you going with my scooter!” The victim attempted to follow Glover and eventually found her on the 300 block. He states he confronted her and she threw the keys down and fled. The victim found his scooter behind a dumpster undamaged.

Tava Glover was arrested and charged with grand theft of a motorcycle.

