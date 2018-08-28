Nimo Returns to Key West for a Concert at Unity of the Keys

Nimo comes to Key West with his Empty Hands tour on September 16th, featuring songs and music based on themes of kindness, gratitude and universal love. After a career on Wall St. and fame and fortune as a MTV rap star, Nimo has finally found his true calling. Nimo is now writing, singing and living a life of practicing and sharing small acts with great love. His intention is that as he performs, he plants seeds of goodness and connects hearts in the spirit of service, and healing the world.

Tickets are available in the Unity Metaphysical Bookstore or at the door night of show. $25 for adults, free for children and students.

Sunday September 16, 2018 at 7:00 pm

1011 Virginia St. Key West

www.Unityofthekeys.org

305-296-5888