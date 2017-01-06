Revelers celebrated the arrival of 2017 at the 24th annual Dropping of the Conch Shell at Sloppy Joe’s Bar on Duval Street Saturday night, one of four uniquely Key West ‘drops’ that occur on New Year’s Eve in the island city each year. The others are the world-famous Red High Heel Drop with Sushi the Drag Queen at the Bourbon St. Pub; the saucy Pirate Wench Drop at the Historic Seaport and the Key Lime Wedge in a Margarita Glass drop at the Ocean Key Resort. New Year’s marks the conclusion of the annual Key West Holiday Fest, an array of festivities and holiday merry making opportunities that kick off in late November and include dazzling Holiday Historic Inn Tours, the Schooner Wharf Lighted Boat Parade, Pet Pictures with Santa at the Key West Bight Marina, holiday concerts and dance performances, the Wesley House Family Services Lighted Bike Ride, a Holiday Classic Car show, and an old fashioned City Christmas Parade.