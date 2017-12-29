Why stress about parking and traffic to celebrate New Year’s Eve this year when you can ride the shuttle? Let Key West Transit’s Safe Ride do the driving! The shuttle begins at 5 p.m. Sunday, December 31st and runs continuously until 1:45 a.m. Fare is just $2 per trip on the local route and $4 per trip for the Lower Keys Shuttle.

The shuttles cover Key West and Stock Island, as well as the Lower Keys Shuttle between Marathon and Key West. The downtown drop off and pickup point is Fausto’s on Fleming Street, right in the heart of the action.

Be sure to plan ahead, as the last City bus shuttle pickup is at 1:45 a.m. and the final Lower Keys shuttle departs Key West at 1:45 a.m. as well.

Buses will not provide service west of Simonton Street after 11:00 am on Saturday. After 5:00 p.m. all service will be from Fausto’s. In addition, there will be no Lower Keys Shuttle service on Northside Drive or College Road after 5 p.m. on Saturday. Riders will need to use the stop on US1 at Hurricane Hole.

There will be no bus service on New Year’s Day. Normal schedules will resume on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Additional details are available on the city’s web site at http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov and www.Kwtransit.com.