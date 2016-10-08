The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the presence of New World screwworms in Monroe County on October 3, 2016. Florida’s endangered Key deer population on Big Pine and No Name keys have already suffered losses due to this infestation. A few pets in the local area exhibited potentially similar infestations over the past two months, though no larvae were collected and tested in those cases. Rapid and thorough response efforts are imperative to save this endangered species and prevent the spread to people and other animals. Liveaboard boaters and boaters visiting the Keys with their pets are encouraged to observe their animals for any open wounds and signs of discomfort.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is working aggressively to prevent the spread of screwworm and eradicate this invasive pest. Efforts include surveillance, inspection, trapping, control methods, treatment and public outreach.

What you can do:

Know the signs

Check your animals

Report suspect cases

What to look for and how to report: