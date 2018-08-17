New Scenic Viewing Areas at Monroe County Parks

Photo by Ray Sanders of the new Scenic Vista at Big Pine Key Community Park.

Monroe County is adding scenic overlooks at two County parks along the Overseas Heritage Trail System in Big Pine Key and Key West.

Construction began May 29 on the Big Pine Key Community Park scenic vista and is now nearing completion. The wood-framed walkway has benches, LED solar lighting and viewing scopes to look out over the Gulf of Mexico. A new concrete path was built to connect to the existing pathway.

The second scenic overlook will be located at the entrance to the Reynolds St. Pier at Higgs Beach. The pier is being rehabilitated with new safety railings and benches, and is expected to be finished by the end of October. The project will also include improvements to a small part of the beach,  and construction of a new shelter pavilion.

The $763,000 project is funded with a grant by the Florida Department of Transportation.

Photo by Ray Sanders of the Scenic Vista at Big Pine Key Community Park.

Amber Nolan
