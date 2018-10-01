New Residential Parking Permits on Sale

Key West residents can now purchase their new annual residential parking permit for Old Town. The new purple stickers will help ensure marked residential parking spaces are reserved for residents.

The new purple permits cost just $10 a year. They are available at the Monroe County Tax Assessor’s office at the Harvey Government Center. Applicants will need to show proof of residency in Key West as well as a driver’s license and vehicle registration in order to obtain the residential parking permit.

Old Town has over 1000 parking spaces marked as residential, and eligible vehicles will have exclusive rights to these spaces. The permits are available to residents, real estate property owners, military personnel stationed in Key West, seasonal residents who reside within the city for over four months of the year, and business vehicles affiliated with a business licensed in the city.

The parking permit does not in any way affect the 750 unmarked spaces or the 60 handicapped parking spaces in Old Town. Downtown workers who are not eligible for the permits are encouraged to explore the special monthly permit at the Park N Ride on Grinnell Street.

 

