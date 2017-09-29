In partnership with Monroe County Emergency Management, National Guard crews have removed the interior storm damage of the primary residences of more than 10 homeowners in the first full day of the temporary Keys’ program that began Thursday.

After receiving a homeowners’ consent, the National Guard will remove damaged and moldy drywall, flooring, carpeting, ceilings, doors, insulation, fixtures, kitchen cabinets, destroyed appliances and other unsalvageable contents and bring them curbside. They also will do limited sanitizing to prevent mold from returning.

This is the first step in making homes “livable” until permanent repairs can be completed.

The National Guard currently has “182 boots on ground” with 16 Guard members working tarp distribution, 16 working logistic support, 22 working a stabilization project at the Big Pine Key prison site and the remainder working on the removal of interior damage. Another 60 National Guard members are scheduled to arrive Saturday.

For the National Guard to help with the removal of interior storm damage, you need to follow these steps:

· Sign a release for “Right of Entry.”

· These releases are available on the website keysrecovery.org and at the following locations: the Disaster Recovery Center at the Big Pine Community Park, 31009 Atlantis Road, the Winn Dixie at Big Pine Key, the Comfort Station in front of the former Habitat ReStore on Overseas Highway on Big Pine Key and at the Big Pine Key, Cudjoe Key and Sugarloaf fire stations.

· Starting Saturday, right of entry releases also can be picked up at the Home Depot in Marathon.

· These forms can be returned to the place they were picked up or emailed to Nationalguardhelp@ monroecounty-fl.gov.

Once you fill out a “Right of Entry” release, you will be contacted by a County or National Guard representative. If your home meets the guidelines, then an appointment will be set up for the work to be done. This program is limited, so do not delay signing up.

If you rent, contact your landlord/property homeowner to see if the homeowner wants to be included in this program. The owner of your rental home would have to sign the release for “Right of Entry” before work could be done on your unit.

Photos of National Guard crews working to remove interior storm damage in residents’ primary homes in the Keys in an effort to help make them “livable.”