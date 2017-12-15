Monroe County’s oldest Trauma Star – of its three-helicopter ambulance fleet – was en route to Coral Shores High School for a trauma transport when it caught fire during landing at about 7 a.m. Friday. There were no injuries.

The patient on board was transported by ground ambulance to nearby Mariners Hospital, which is about a mile away. The patient was air lifted from there by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and transported to a mainland hospital.

The fire caused substantial damage to the 35-year-old aircraft, which had just undergone its complete annual maintenance as required by FAA.

The oldest Trauma Star is used as a backup. It was being used today because the second Trauma Star is not in service for routine maintenance. The second Trauma Star is expected to be back in service by Monday. The County’s newest Trauma Star is in service.

The incident will be investigated by FAA and Monroe County’s Trauma Star aviation division.