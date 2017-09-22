Monroe County’s contracted haulers have collected in Key Largo more than 15,000 cubic yards of debris caused by Hurricane Irma. The debris is taken to a temporary debris site set up at Monroe County’s Rowell’s Waterfront Park in Key Largo. Collections will continue 7 days a week in Key Largo.

Monroe County opened a second temporary debris site on Friday on Rockland Key, at about MM 8.5. Residents in the Lower Keys will begin this weekend to see trucks collecting debris form County right of ways.

Monroe County will soon be picking up debris on Conch Key, Long Key and Duck Key in the Middle Keys. Monroe County also will soon begin picking up debris for the municipalities of Layton and Key Colony Beach.

For unincorporated Monroe County, Layton and Key Colony Beach, it is estimated that there is about 2 to 2 ½ million cubic yards of debris to remove. This does not include the debris that is being picked up by the Keys’ other three municipalities: Key West, Marathon and Islamorada.

Debris removal is free for residents and business owners, but the following must be done.

Stack hurricane related debris on the county right of way (road shoulder) in front of homes. It must not block the road or driveways.

Do not put debris on vacant lots or other private property; It will not be picked up.

You must separate into five groups:

vegetative debris (tree branches, leaves)

seaweed

household appliances

household hazardous waste, which includes paints, cleaners, etc.

non-vegetative debris

This needs to be kept separate from regular household trash. Contents of refrigerators should be thrown out in regular trash. This gets picked up by regular garbage collection.

In addition to household trash, things that are not eligible for pick up by debris contractor include cars, trucks, motor cycles, trailers, boats or other watercraft and car parts like tires.

In the areas that have vacuum sewers in Key Largo and Tavernier, make sure not to stack debris near sewer system breathers, which are in the right of way. In the Upper Keys they look like small concrete pillars.

Debris also should be kept away from fire hydrants, utility poles, power lines, water valve boxes, sewer valve boxes, mail boxes and vaccum sewer system breathers.

Collection of debris in the Upper Keys will begin soon. More detailed information about schedule will be provided. There will be multiple passes through all neighborhoods.

keysrecovery.org * facebook.com/MonroeCountyFLBOCC/ *@monroecounty