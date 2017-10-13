Monroe County will host a community meeting to provide information and answer questions about the recovery efforts for Hurricane Irma, which struck the Florida Keys one month ago.

Hurricane Irma Recovery Community Meeting

Friday, Oct. 13

4 p.m.

Keys Community Church, 30300 Overseas Highway, Big Pine Key

Monroe County Mayor George Neugent; Assistant County Administrator Kevin Wilson; Assistant County Administrator Christine Hurley; Erin Muir, Rep. Holly Raschein aide; Kent Nelson, Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority and Deputy Director of Utility Operations; Julie Cheon, FKAA public information officer; Mark Landry with the Federal Emergency Management Agency; and others.