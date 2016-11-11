MONROE COUNTY, FL – Monroe County’s Planning Department is asking a random sample of employers to participate in a survey about jobs and housing. This survey is a vital component of the County’s effort to address affordable/workforce housing needs.

The County asks that the approximately 3,000 employers who receive the survey return it using the postage-paid envelope or complete it online, within 10 days of receiving the survey.

Employers may respond anonymously. The survey only takes 10 minutes to complete. The survey is being administered by an independent firm, RRC Associates, which will tabulate, analyze and summarize the results.

These results will be used to help determine the need and demand for affordable housing.

The County thanks businesses and other employers in advance for their participation in this important survey.