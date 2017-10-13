Due to State of Emergency of Hurricane Irma, temporary emergency housing can be utilized for temporary occupancy by residents displaced by the storm.

Temporary emergency housing means recreational vehicles (RV or Travel trailer) used for temporary occupancy in response to the hurricane.

Temporary emergency housing (RV or Travel Trailer) may be placed on a parcel for temporary occupancy by residents of the same parcel who have been displaced by the storm, subject to the following conditions:

(1) A lawfully established dwelling unit (previously permitted house) existed and it has incurred sufficient damage from the disaster to make the dwelling unit uninhabitable, as determined by verifiable photographic evidence provided by the owner to the Building Department, and/or an inspection by an official from a federal or state governmental relief agency, the county Building Department or the County Code Compliance Department;

(2) A no-fee emergency permit must be issued for the placement of the temporary emergency housing (RV or Travel Trailer), which will be linked to the building permit issued for damage repair to the house.

(3) A building permit must be issued for repair of damages caused by the storm to make the house habitable within 90 days of placement of the temporary emergency housing (RV or Travel Trailer);

(4) Only one (1) temporary emergency housing unit (RV or Travel Trailer) may be placed on the parcel; and

(5) The temporary emergency housing unit (RV or Travel Trailer) may remain on the property for a period not to exceed 180 days from the date of building permit issuance or until the final inspection or certificate of occupancy is issued on the repairs made to the house, whichever comes first.

A single extension of up to an additional 180 days may be granted by the Building Official if he determines that good cause has been shown for the need for an extension and that the temporary emergency housing unit is adequately tied down and secured so as not to present an undue hazard to persons or property in a high-wind or flood event.

Expiration of the building permit for damage repairs shall require immediate removal of the temporary emergency housing unit (RV or Travel Trailer) from the site.

(6) Nothing shall prevent the county or any state or federal authority to terminate without notice the authority to keep any temporary emergency housing units otherwise authorized should it be deemed required for the public safety.