MARATHON, FL – The 16th District Medical Examiner Nominating Committee interviewed four people Wednesday at the Marathon Government Center and selected Dr. Cameron Snider as its first choice and Dr. Michael Steckbauer as its second choice.

Dr. Snider currently is serving as Associate Medical Examiner in District 1, which covers Pensacola and Fort Walton Beach. He has 19 years of experience in forensic pathology. Dr. Steckbauer is currently serving as Monroe County’s interim Medical Examiner. (Not selected was Dr. Zhiming Li and Dr. Ira Kanfer.)

The vacancy for District 16, which covers Monroe County, was created when the state Medical Examiners Commission voted not to reappoint Dr. Thomas Beaver to a second three-year term. The Commission heard substantial opposition to Dr. Beaver’s reappointment from local law enforcement, the County, local funeral homes and others groups that stated it was difficult to work with Dr. Beaver. His last day was June 30, 2017.

The 16th District Medical Examiner Nominating Committee included 16 people from local law enforcement, the County, the three Keys hospitals, local funeral homes, the Public Defender’s Office, the State Attorney’s Office and Dr. Stephen Nelson, Chairman of the state Medical Examiners Commission.

The Nominating Committee will send the nominees’ ranking, interview package and background checks to the Tallahassee office of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement , which oversees the state Medical Examiners Commission.

The Medical Examiners Commission will vote on accepting the two nominees at their upcoming August 25 meeting in Tampa. If both nominees are accepted, they will be given a gubernatorial appointee questionnaire to fill out. Once the questionnaires are completed, everything will be sent to Gov. Rick Scott, who will make the appointment. His decision could take months.

The Monroe County Board of County Commissioners funds the Medical Examiner’s Office.