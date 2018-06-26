Monroe County Launches New Emergency Management Website

As we approach peak tropical storm season, Monroe County has made some improvements for emergency public information including a new emergency management website, monroecountyem.com.

The new website will have up-to-date information before, during, and after an emergency event. Monroe County also launched Alert! Monroe to receive real-time emergency information sent directly to cell phones through text, e-mail, or a phone call. The new system will replace the old one, so residents are encouraged to sign up on the new website (however the old system will remain in place for this hurricane season).

This new emergency management website also includes information about reentry stickers and where to find them, a new placard program for early re-entry for emergency workers, the new volunteer Monroe Emergency Reserve Corps, and special needs registry.

There’s also a new Monroe County Fire Rescue website: www.monroecounty-fl.gov/firerescue

 During times of emergency, Monroe County also has other ways to stay informed:

 

Amber Nolan
Amber Nolan is a restless travel writer who calls Key West home. Her work has appeared on USA Today, About.com, Cruise Critic, Frommers, and several other travel publications. Amber’s most unusual project involved hitchhiking on small airplanes to 49 states, during which time she spent two years on the road, or rather, “on the skyways.” She is currently working on a book that documents the unusual journey and provides insight into the aviation community. Before getting into travel writing, Amber worked for an activist, investigative newspaper in London, so joining forces with the Blue Paper allows her to go back to her muckraking roots. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism.
 June 26, 2018  Posted by at 1:31 pm Amber Nolan, Public Notice  Add comments

