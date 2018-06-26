As we approach peak tropical storm season, Monroe County has made some improvements for emergency public information including a new emergency management website, monroecountyem.com.

The new website will have up-to-date information before, during, and after an emergency event. Monroe County also launched Alert! Monroe to receive real-time emergency information sent directly to cell phones through text, e-mail, or a phone call. The new system will replace the old one, so residents are encouraged to sign up on the new website (however the old system will remain in place for this hurricane season).

This new emergency management website also includes information about reentry stickers and where to find them, a new placard program for early re-entry for emergency workers, the new volunteer Monroe Emergency Reserve Corps, and special needs registry.

There’s also a new Monroe County Fire Rescue website: www.monroecounty-fl.gov/ firerescue



During times of emergency, Monroe County also has other ways to stay informed: