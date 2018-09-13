Monroe County Fire Rescue Transports Person in Construction Accident…

Monroe County Fire Rescue responded Monday afternoon, Sept. 10, to a construction accident on Big Coppitt Key in which a person fell from scaffolding. Naval Air Station Key West’s ladder truck was requested for specialized rescue equipment.

The patient was safely extricated and transported to nearby Shark Key Bridge, where a Trauma Star air ambulance landed. Trauma Star flew the patient ty Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

Trauma Star has flown more than 590 patients with life-threatening injuries or illnesses to care on the mainland in 2018.