MONROE COUNTY, FL – Monroe County Emergency Management will be hosting a series of six public meetings at the start of 2018 regarding Hurricane Irma.

These meetings are designed to hear from you, the community. We want your feedback in what went right and what went wrong before, during and after Hurricane Irma. We also want to hear from you about what can be done better for future storms.

All meetings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Here is the schedule: