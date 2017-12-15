Dec 152017
MONROE COUNTY, FL – Monroe County Emergency Management will be hosting a series of six public meetings at the start of 2018 regarding Hurricane Irma.
These meetings are designed to hear from you, the community. We want your feedback in what went right and what went wrong before, during and after Hurricane Irma. We also want to hear from you about what can be done better for future storms.
All meetings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Here is the schedule:
- Monday, Jan. 8: Murray Nelson Government and Cultural Center, 102050 Overseas Highway, Key Largo.
- Tuesday, Jan. 9: Founders Park Community Room, 87000 Overseas Highway (next to the pool), Islamorada
- Wednesday, Jan. 10: Harvey Government Center, BOCC Room, 1200 Truman Avenue, Key West
- Thursday, Jan. 11: Marathon Government Center, BOCC Room, 2798 Overseas Highway, Marathon
- Monday, Jan. 15: Keys Community Church, 30300 Overseas Highway (in front of former Habitat ReStore), Big Pine Key
- Monday, Jan. 22: Sugarloaf Fire Station, 17175 Overseas Highway, Sugarloaf Key
