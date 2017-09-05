MONROE COUNTY, FL – Monroe County has declared a State of Local Emergency Tuesday afternoon due to a “threat of danger to the populace inhabiting Monroe County” and that the County “may require expedient action in order to protect the health, safety and welfare of the community.”

Monroe County also has issued a mandatory evacuation of all visitors, tourists and non-residents. It begins at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6.

“All visitors, tourists and non-residents are hereby urged to seek safe shelter in mainland Florida. This evacuation order shall remain in effect until the danger has past, as determined by the Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem or Sheriff after consultation with the Director of Emergency Management.”

Monroe County also has issued a mandatory evacuation of all residents. It will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

There will be no roadblocks to prevent people from entering the Keys before the storm to take care of property and help evacuate family members. But all residents should heed the resident evacuation orders.