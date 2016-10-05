MONROE COUNTY – The Florida Keys National Weather Service forecasts the Upper Keys likely will have tropical storm force winds (sustained winds of 39 mph or greater) on Thursday. The highest winds are expected between noon and 6 p.m. There also could be some coastal and local flooding, as well as heavy rainfall.

To ensure the safety and well-being of our employees and the public, Monroe County is taking these protective actions for Thursday:

1) The Ocean Reef Permitting Office will be closed.

2) There will be no toll collection for the Card Sound Road Bridge.

3) The Solid Waste Transfer Station in Key Largo will be closed.

4) The Magnolia Public Works Office will be closed.

5) The Plantation Key Garage will be closed.

6) The Plantation Key Social Service offices will be closed.

7) County bus transportation for disabled and elderly is suspended for Thursday in the Upper Keys only.

8) The Murray Nelson Government Center in Key Largo will be closed, which includes the permitting office and the Monroe County Department of Health.

9) No Permit Inspections by the building department or fire department will occur from Marathon to Ocean Reef.

10) The Key Largo and Islamorada libraries will be closed.

11) All offices at the Plantation Key Government Complex will be closed, which includes the County Department of Health, the Clerk of County Courts, the Property Appraiser and the Tax Collector.

13) Senior Meal Site in Plantation Key will be closed.

Regular business is planned to resume on Friday, Oct. 7, unless the storm changes course.

The Monroe County Courts throughout the Keys will be closed Thursday. Monroe County Schools will be closed from Key Largo to Big Pine.

The Snake Creek drawbridge will be locked down from 6 a.m. Thursday to midnight Thursday.

All parks in the Village of Islamorada and all state parks in the Keys will be closed Thursday.

There already are several flight cancellations Thursday at Key West International Airport. Another release will be sent out with more detailed information on these cancellations.