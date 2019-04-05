MOBILE HOME PARK RE-DEVELOPERS CAVE UNDER PRESSURE

Apr 052019
 

April 5, 2019

by Arnaud and Naja Girard

[be sure to watch the video above]

The developers of the Wreckers Cay mobile home parks on Stock Island and the mobile home owners came to an agreement Thursday of this week. John Agnetti, the attorney who represents the residents, confirmed that a final settlement has been reached concerning the last 19 remaining families in the parks. The conditions of the settlement agreement are confidential but a well-connected source said residents will receive $20,000 and more time to relocate.

Only two weeks ago developers had moved for summary eviction of most remaining park residents. This sharp turn may have something to do with the brewing scandal over a report commissioned by the County which denied the existence of a housing crisis for the relocation of Weckers Cay residents. The report came under fire after The Blue Paper discovered most of the rentals mentioned by the expert were in fact Craig’s list scams.

We’ve since learned that the expert had ties to the developers and that even though the county was supposed to select an independent expert, his name had been provided to the County by Barton Smith, the attorney for the developers. Yet, during a December 11th 2018 meeting, when asked what companies could be chosen to do the study, Smith told the crowd the companies had been identified by the County and said, “I cannot recall their names.”

Previous Blue Paper coverage below:

Arnaud and Naja Girard
Arnaud and Naja Girard, publishers and editors of the new, digital, Key West the Newspaper (The Blue Paper) previously reported for the former Key West The Newspaper, Key West’s longest running independent weekly, published by Dennis Reeves Cooper, Ph.D., from January 1994 until November 2012. The Girards are perhaps best known for their discovery of and extensive research surrounding the US Navy’s 1951 claim of ownership of Wisteria Island but are also responsible for top investigative stories including breaking news coverage of the highly controversial in-custody-death of Charles Eimers on Thanksgiving Day 2013, the catastrophic police tasing of Matthew Shawn Murphy, and the property tax scandal involving Balfour Beatty to name a few. Arnaud and Naja have lived in Key West since 1986.
 April 5, 2019  Posted by at 5:54 pm * Featured Story *, Naja and Arnaud Girard, News  Add comments

