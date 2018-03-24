Missed Opportunities–Shared Incompetence–Neglect

Mar 242018
 

Photo by ‘Greek Food ta Mystika’ via publicdomainpictures.net

Guest Column by John Donnelly…….
A precise antidote for violence and murderous school rampages is available for every teacher and school administrator in the American Public and Private School Systems.  It’s free of charge, established via empirical data developed through the ages, since the inception of Man and Womankind.

Meditation, immediately begins to raise one’s  level of consciousness and awareness. It soothes the brain, eases emotional discomfort and sharpens one’s intellect while energizing, invigorating and healing all biological systems.
It produces a state of mind that precludes “any consideration, yet alone use, of violence”. Causing harm to another human being or sentient creature is beyond consideration for a Meditation practitioner.
Rather than enthusiastically embracing these scientific and historical facts, Superintendents and School Board Members have ridiculed and ignored these invaluable instructional tenets. They’ve chosen to disregard the long standing principles basic to living a successful life. As we witness the fabric of our nation being torn apart, one must realize the consequences resultant from rejecting the vital information identified within the “wisdom of the ages”.
Monroe County School Leadership refused to accept a proposal that would have offered “Meditation Instruction” at our 3 high schools. Along with these voluntary and finely tuned programs, a $10,000 scholarship would have been awarded, each year, to students choosing to participate in this program. The entire course of study would have been provided, in perpetuity, for our students at absolutely no cost to the school district or taxpayer. 
“Generational Ignorance” can be eradicated one student at a time.  Propaganda driven attitudes and behavioral malfunctions manifested in the ugliness we’ve shown towards one another has reached epidemic proportions.  As I write, a 6th random explosion just occurred in Austin, Texas. Ignited by a “mass serial bomber”, this terrorist (s) has murdered and injured innocent citizens. At least it wasn’t another murder and slaughter of students while they attended school. Oh wait, I’ve forgotten, it was yesterday when  that other school shooting and killing occurred at a Maryland high school.
Do you think the time has finally arrived for those in charge of our schools to provide authentic “instructional leadership”? A curriculum having the power to catapult a student’s consciousness and awareness into realms capable of bringing efficacious and peaceful resolutions into our politics, lives and the world-at-large.
Answers and actions to remedy the savagely violent behavior that’s taken hold of America has been slow in developing. Perhaps, government  bureaucrats and ruling elites with their bodyguards, guarded schools and bullet proof limousines; haven’t the same concern for the safety and well-being of those they govern. 

John Donnelly
John Donnelly, a resident of Key Largo was born, raised and went to high school in the South Bronx. Upon graduation he was awarded several scholarships to college. He chose to enlist in the United Sates Marine Corps. While serving in Vietnam John was wounded in action. He received two meritorious promotions, one during combat. Upon discharge and return to America, John had a difficult time transitioning back into civilian life. He found himself homeless for the next 4 years. As he worked out some troublesome concerns, he began to yearn to make some sense of his experiences via education. He sought and received his GI Bill benefits. He later graduated frpm the University of Miami on the President’s Honor Roll. While working at a Maximum Security Prison Facility for criminally insane adolescents, he earned a Master of Science degree from Florida International University.
