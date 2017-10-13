Audio Message from Sheriff Ramsey Oct 132017 Sheriff Rick Ramsay http://thebluepaper.com/wp-content/uploads/thank-you-message.mp3 Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google+ ContributedThe Blue Paper thanks its many contributors. October 13, 2017 Posted by Contributed at 12:42 am Issue #238, News, Public Notice Add comments One Response to “Audio Message from Sheriff Ramsey” Dr Geno says: October 13, 2017 at 2:25 pm Yes sheriff Ramsey, you did an excellent job, taking direction directly from The TDC, the Duval St merchants, and the rest of the tourism industry in KEY WEST. Get the road open to KEY WEST. The tourists have to get to KEY WEST, there’s MONEY TO BE MADE. Just disregard that Big Pine Key was effectively destroyed–485 homes destroyed, infrastructure marginal, debris removal a joke. If it wasn’t for the Gov. sending down the Fl. Army National Guard I’d hate to think of how it might have gone. But Sheriff Ramsey, You did your job. You got the TOURISTS back to KEY WEST. Come election time I wonder how many lower Keys residents that y threw under the bus will still be around to vote?? Karma always remembers. Log in to Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment.
