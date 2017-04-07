Stock Island man wanted for stealing boat, altering ID numbers

A Stock Island man is wanted on an outstanding warrant for stealing a boat from a Stock Island marina and changing the Florida ID numbers on it.

The 13 foot Boston Whaler was stolen on October 7th from Hurricane Hole Marina. The boat, with two 50 hp engines on it, was on a trailer at the marina. Surveillance video of the theft shows a light blue Lincoln with a dark blue top towing the vehicle northbound on the highway.

Detective Spencer Curry located both the stolen vessel and the car that was seen towing it at 52 Key Haven Road on Stock Island just a few days later. It had been stripped of its engines and all other equipment. Further investigation by Detective David Chavka revealed 55 year old Marcos Diaz was living on the property in exchange for providing maintenance services for the home’s owner. The owner of the property also owned the car used to steal the boat. She said Diaz did not have permission to use her vehicle.

Witnesses told the detectives they saw Diaz working on the boat. Evidence was found indicating Diaz had changed out the Florida hull numbers; the victim’s engines, battery, bilge pump and other equipment from the stolen boat was found on the property.

A warrant has been issued for Diaz. He is wanted for altering the identification numbers on the boat’s hull, grand theft and vehicle theft. Bond on the warrant is set at $50,000.00.

Anyone with information about this suspect should contact the Sheriff’s Office. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Florida Keys. If a Crimestoppers tip leads to an arrest, the caller would be eligible for a cash reward. The Crimestoppers hot line number is 1-800-346-TIPS. Tips may be made anonymously on line at www.tipsubmit.com or via a text message to 274637 using the keyword TIP136.

Key West man wanted for stealing truck, cement pumping machine

A Key West man is wanted on outstanding warrants accusing him of stealing a work truck and a cement pumping machine from a construction company on Big Coppitt Key.

On October 15th, Detective David Cruz responded to Bella Construction on Big Coppitt Key. The owner wanted to report a work truck stolen from the property. Attached to the hitch of the truck was a cement pumping machine. The truck had been recovered earlier in the morning by Key West Police, crashed at the entrance to the city with no one insie. The cement pumper was later located and recovered at Coconut Mallory on South Roosevelt Boulevard in Key West.

Surveillance video from the property showed a man placing a screwdriver and a hammer on the ground. He then removes a handgun from his waistband and walks out of camera view. A short time later he is seen stealing the truck with the pumper attached. The screwdriver and hammer were recovered at the scene. A man who lives in the neighborhood later identified the items as coming from his workbench under his house. He also reported two vehicles burglarized at the same time. A secondary video showed the same suspect getting out of the stolen truck at the Tom Thumb convenience store on Stock Island a short time later. The man was identified as 26 year old Anthony Diaz.

A warrant was obtained for Diaz on charges of two counts of burglary, theft and vehicle theft. Bond is set at $25,000.00.

