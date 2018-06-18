Meet the Candidates Event Set for Friday, June 22

Jun 182018
 

The Candidate Forum at the Studios During the 2016 Election

By: Amber Nolan

On Friday, June 22, residents will have their first chance to meet the candidates for the November 6, 2018 election.

Hometown Key West is hosting its “Meet the Candidates” event at The Studios of Key West at 5 p.m. on Friday. The event is free to the public, and light appetizers and a cash bar will be available. All qualified candidates will have the opportunity to speak directly to voters on the issues.

There are currently 43 candidates – including 12 for mayor – who have officially filed to run for office, although candidates have until noon on Friday to do so.

Friday’s event will also be live streamed on the Hometown Key West website, and they will also host four candidate forums on July 9 and 23, September 17, and October 1, 2018.

Amber Nolan
Amber Nolan is a restless travel writer who calls Key West home. Her work has appeared on USA Today, About.com, Cruise Critic, Frommers, and several other travel publications. Amber’s most unusual project involved hitchhiking on small airplanes to 49 states, during which time she spent two years on the road, or rather, “on the skyways.” She is currently working on a book that documents the unusual journey and provides insight into the aviation community. Before getting into travel writing, Amber worked for an activist, investigative newspaper in London, so joining forces with the Blue Paper allows her to go back to her muckraking roots. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism.
 June 18, 2018  Posted by at 5:33 pm Election, Special Events  Add comments

