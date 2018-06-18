By: Amber Nolan

On Friday, June 22, residents will have their first chance to meet the candidates for the November 6, 2018 election.

Hometown Key West is hosting its “Meet the Candidates” event at The Studios of Key West at 5 p.m. on Friday. The event is free to the public, and light appetizers and a cash bar will be available. All qualified candidates will have the opportunity to speak directly to voters on the issues.

There are currently 43 candidates – including 12 for mayor – who have officially filed to run for office, although candidates have until noon on Friday to do so.

Friday’s event will also be live streamed on the Hometown Key West website, and they will also host four candidate forums on July 9 and 23, September 17, and October 1, 2018.