Medieval Camp Workshop for Kids

Children and teens aged 5-14 can time-travel back to the age of chivalry during Key West Art & Historical Society’s upcoming Medieval Camp, an adventure-filled three day workshop, happening from 9:00am to 4:00pm Wednesday, January 2 through Friday, January 4 at Fort East Martello Museum, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd.

Led by master historic reenactors Rick “Deadeye” Wheelus, Kevin Lisinski, and Crystal Smith using stories of King Arthur, Robin Hood and Charlemagne as backdrops, students will learn about team building and problem solving while engaged in heraldry research, archery, swordplay, shield-making, and the practice of basic siege tactics.

Spaces are limited; register at kwahs.org, click “Tickets.” Workshop cost is $120.00 for Society members and $135.00 for non-members. For more information contact Society Education Director Kristina Callaway at 305-295-6616 x 115 or email kcallaway@kwahs.org.

