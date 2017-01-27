The Sheriff’s Office will be auctioning off 21 surplus vehicles, one surplus traffic sign trailer and a surplus outboard motor in February.

Anyone interested in participating in the auction can find a list of the items to be auctioned on the Sheriff’s Office website, www.keysso.net. Bidding instructions and forms are also available on the website, or can be picked up at the Sheriff’s Office Headquarters building at 5525 College Road on Stock Island. Anyone with questions can contact Fleet Manager Johnnie Young at 305-293-7477 or Purchasing Agent Michael Griffin at 305-292-6832.

The vehicles and other items can be inspected in person on two different dates; January 31st from 9 to 11 a.m. and February 2nd from 2 to 4 p.m. All items EXCEPT the outboard motor can be seen at the Headquarters building on Stock Island. The motor is located at the Sheriff’s Aviation Hanger in Marathon.

All bids must be received on the official bid form by February 9th at 10 a.m. The bids will be opened that same day at 10:30 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office makes no representation or guarantee of mechanical condition. All sales are as is, no warranty. All sales are final.

The link to the web page with auction information is: http://www.keysso.net/admin_divs/financediv/auction/scheduled_auctions.htm